OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of OraSure Technologies ( OSUR ) opened at $18.86 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,143.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Michels sold 22,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $527,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mara G. Aspinall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,819,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 39,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/orasure-technologies-osur-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.