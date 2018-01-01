Oracle (ORCL) versus Clicksoftware Technologies (CKSW) Head to Head Comparison

Clicksoftware Technologies (NASDAQ: CKSW) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clicksoftware Technologies and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clicksoftware Technologies -17.41% -33.03% -19.26% Oracle 25.48% 20.49% 8.38%

Oracle pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Clicksoftware Technologies does not pay a dividend. Oracle pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clicksoftware Technologies and Oracle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clicksoftware Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle 0 10 25 0 2.71

Oracle has a consensus price target of $55.37, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Oracle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oracle is more favorable than Clicksoftware Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clicksoftware Technologies and Oracle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clicksoftware Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.17) -74.12 Oracle $37.73 billion 5.19 $9.34 billion $2.33 20.29

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Clicksoftware Technologies. Clicksoftware Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Oracle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Clicksoftware Technologies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oracle beats Clicksoftware Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clicksoftware Technologies Company Profile

ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd. is a provider of software products and solutions for workforce management and optimization both for mobile and in-house resources. The Company’s solutions are grouped into four main suites, which together comprise its Service Optimization Suite: Field Service Daily Suite, Roster (Shift Planning) Suite, Mobility Suite, and Forecasting and Planning Suite. Field Service Daily Suite covers automatic decision making and optimization support to manage field service operations. Roster (Shift Planning) Suite covers shift planning needs for both the manager, as well as the employee. Mobility Suite covers the needs of the mobile individual and back-office staff for field data communication. Forecasting and Planning Suite covers tactical short term resource planning. The Company operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Francisco Partners.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support. Its hardware business consists of two segments, including hardware products and hardware support. The Company’s services business includes the remainder of the Company’s segments. Its services business includes activities, such as consulting services, enhanced support services and education services, among others.

