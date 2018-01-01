Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195,720.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,758,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $182,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,953 shares of company stock worth $9,064,685. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.26.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

