Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Office Depot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.15 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Office Depot in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Office Depot (NASDAQ ODP) remained flat at $$3.54 on Friday. 5,763,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,695,790. Office Depot has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1,827.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Office Depot had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Office Depot will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other Office Depot news, insider Michael R. Allison sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $1,378,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Office Depot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Office Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides a selection of products and services to consumers and businesses of various sizes. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division. The North American Retail Division includes retail stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands, which offer office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products and office furniture.

