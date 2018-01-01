Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,859 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,895,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,992 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,855,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 270,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,331,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,756,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 490,057 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) opened at $8.41 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,264.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

