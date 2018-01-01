Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd earned a news impact score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3608043975069 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) opened at $10.34 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, formerly Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income; and its secondary objective is total return. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred securities and up to 20% opportunistically over the market cycle in other types of securities, primarily income-oriented securities, such as corporate and taxable municipal debt, and common equity.

