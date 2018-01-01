Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Trading 10.2% Higher

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 4,582,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 942,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 148,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 104,769 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 227,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 270,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Company holds working interests in over 2,630 gross (204.3 net) producing wells, including over 2,630 wells targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations and over two wells targeting other formations.

