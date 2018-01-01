Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group upgraded Nordic American Tanker from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordic American Tanker from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker (NAT) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 40.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,292,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 659,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 114,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 82,687 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 25.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

