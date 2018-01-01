Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTTYY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS NTTYY) opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $99,021.61, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.12. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $52.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

