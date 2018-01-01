Nationwide Fund Advisors Lowers Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE)

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.09% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 12.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 81.4% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 30,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. ( NASDAQ GLRE ) opened at $20.10 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.67, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $236.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.80 million. research analysts anticipate that Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

