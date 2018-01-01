National Bank Financial Weighs in on Emera Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.09. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EMA. TD Securities set a C$53.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Shares of Emera ( EMA ) opened at C$46.98 on Monday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$44.68 and a 12 month high of C$49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10,020.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.04.

In other Emera news, insider Daniel Muldoon sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$790,411.00. Also, Director Robert John Scott Hanf sold 20,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.50, for a total value of C$1,007,587.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/national-bank-financial-weighs-in-on-emera-incs-fy2018-earnings-ema.html.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.