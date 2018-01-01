Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 285 ($3.81).

BWNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.34) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.01) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.62) on Monday. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 194.75 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 361 ($4.83). The firm has a market cap of $751.57 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,535.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 5.67 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/n-brown-group-plc-bwng-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc is a digital specialist fit fashion retailer. The Company offers customers a range of products in clothing, footwear and home wares. The Company is a multichannel retailer. It operates through the Home Shopping segment. Its power brands include JD Williams, Simply Be and Jacamo. JD Williams is a department store concept offering style for 50-plus customers and their families.

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.