MTS Systems (MTSC) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MTS Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.4385416781437 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:
- Reviewing MTS Systems (MTSC) & Rockwell Automation (ROK) (americanbankingnews.com)
- MTS Systems (MTSC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research (americanbankingnews.com)
- Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.40 Million (americanbankingnews.com)
- MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages (americanbankingnews.com)
- $0.40 EPS Expected for MTS Systems Co. (MTSC) This Quarter (americanbankingnews.com)
MTS Systems (MTSC) opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.54, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $59.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 91.60%.
MTSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on MTS Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.
MTS Systems Company Profile
MTS Systems Corporation is a supplier of test systems and position sensors. The Company operates through two segments: Test and Sensors. The Test segment provides testing solutions, including hardware, software and services to ground vehicles, materials and structures markets. The Sensors segment provides position sensors for a range of industrial and mobile hydraulic applications.
