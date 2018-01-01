M&T Bank (MTB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. M&T Bank earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0276320873646 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.99. The stock had a trading volume of 414,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,839. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $141.12 and a 1 year high of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25,736.63, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

In other M&T Bank news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $1,633,569.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $178,332.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,237.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 269,000 shares of company stock worth $21,490 and sold 32,128 shares worth $5,474,208. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “M&T Bank (MTB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/mt-bank-mtb-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.