Monster Beverage (MNST) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News headlines about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.7411773494126 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $51.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Monster Beverage to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ MNST ) traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.29. 1,608,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,523. The company has a market capitalization of $35,690.00, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $909.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.82 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 189,861 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $12,135,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Monster Beverage (MNST) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/monster-beverage-mnst-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-16.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.