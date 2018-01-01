Mistras Group Inc (MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mistras Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mistras Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 964.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.47. 95,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.98, a PE ratio of 167.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.28 million. equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Mistras Group Inc (MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/mistras-group-inc-mg-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Mistras Group

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.