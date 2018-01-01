Microsoft (MSFT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morningstar reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.87.
Microsoft (NASDAQ MSFT) traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. 18,162,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,437,820. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $659,906.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $1,496,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,759,420 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,573,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $489,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,522,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,454,261,000 after purchasing an additional 913,251 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 3,830,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 384,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 47,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.
