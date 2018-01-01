M/I Homes (MHO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities set a $38.00 target price on M/I Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes (NYSE MHO) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 131,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $946.71, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.31. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.42 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 25,400 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $814,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 15,800 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $504,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in M/I Homes by 111.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “M/I Homes (MHO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/mi-homes-mho-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-valuengine.html.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.