M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of M/I Homes worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $504,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $814,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,949.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $946.72, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.42 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 12.31%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

