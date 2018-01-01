Mediclinic International PLC (MDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 702.63 ($9.39).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Group cut their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 650 ($8.69) to GBX 550 ($7.35) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 790 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 760 ($10.16) to GBX 660 ($8.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 898 ($12.01) to GBX 733 ($9.80) in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 265 ($3.54) to GBX 305 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Mediclinic International (LON MDC) traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 649.50 ($8.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,000. The company has a market cap of $4,730.00 and a PE ratio of 7,216.67. Mediclinic International has a 12-month low of GBX 495.40 ($6.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 890.18 ($11.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th.

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc is an international private healthcare provider. The Company’s segments include Mediclinic Southern Africa, Mediclinic Switzerland, Mediclinic Middle East, United Kingdom and Corporate. It focuses on providing acute care and multidisciplinary healthcare services. It has interest in Spire Healthcare, a United Kingdom-based private healthcare company.

