Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,589,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 235,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE KMB) opened at $120.66 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $109.67 and a 1 year high of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42,443.04, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 666.97% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/manning-napier-advisors-llc-buys-1005-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.