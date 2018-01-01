Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.08% of Lydall worth $60,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 13.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lydall news, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 1,588 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Gurley sold 3,252 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $179,347.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,032.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,701 shares of company stock worth $1,959,897. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lydall, Inc. ( NYSE:LDL ) opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $875.03, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.63. Lydall, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.21 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Lydall, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LDL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers.

