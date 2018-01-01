Luminex Co. (LMNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMNX. BidaskClub cut Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded Luminex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Luminex in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 161,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,248. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $867.87, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Luminex had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,089,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 131,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,999,000 after acquiring an additional 713,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Luminex by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 373,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after acquiring an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 235,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 113,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biological testing technologies with applications throughout the diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. The Company’s products are focused on the molecular diagnostic testing market, which includes human genetics, personalized medicine and infectious disease segments.

