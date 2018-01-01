Lululemon Athletica (LULU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

12/27/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/22/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lululemon has outperformed the industry in the past three months mainly attributable to robust surprise trend driven by progress on its strategy for 2020 and focus on ivivva’s remodeling. While third-quarter fiscal 2017 marked the company’s third consecutive earnings beat, sales topped estimates for the eighth straight quarter. Results were driven by consumers’ favorable response to Lululemon’s product innovations, solid direct-to-consumer sales, focus on supply chain initiatives and commitment to long-term strategy. Further, comps improved driven by strength in e-commerce. These factors along with solid initial holiday season momentum across business channels led the company to provide an encouraging view for the fourth quarter and raise guidance for fiscal 2017. However, stiff competition and volatile consumer spending patterns may pose concerns. The rise in competition has been a threat to margins.”

12/8/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC.

12/8/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

12/5/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They wrote, “LULU will report FQ3 results on Wednesday, December 6 AMC. We are modeling a 4% comp and 52c in EPS (vs. consensus comp of 5.3% and EPS of 52c); however, we believe there could be upside of ~200bps to our comp assumption and ~2c-3c to EPS largely driven by continued strength in men’s and improving outerwear sales. That said, we believe buyside expectations are high (and uniformly positive), with comp expectations in the 6-7% range, leaving little room for topping an already elevated bar. As for gross margin, now that much of the company’s supply chain recapture work has been completed, we are looking for only modest GM expansion (+16bps vs. flat guidance), and during the quarter, we noticed persistently elevated levels of inventory on the company’s We Made Too Much page (e.g. over 300 women’s styles on sale during much of October), even despite lululemon having had its third warehouse sale this year, a physical sale in Ontario at the end of September. Separately, a month ago, news of Creative Director Lee Holman’s resignation (for personal reasons”) after just two years in the role should have been cause for concern (his predecessor lasted only two years as well), however, that was overshadowed by the CEO’s commentary that referenced momentum in the business entering the holiday season. Since that announcement, the stock has been up 5% vs. the XRT +12% (700bps of weaker relative performance). Taking it together, while we see the likelihood of a Q3 EPS beat, we continue to see mounting evidence of our denim fashion shift thesis taking shape over the next 4-6 quarters and thus would use any strength as a selling opportunity.””

12/1/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

11/28/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lululemon is not immune to the challenges in the retail sector, which include stiff competition and volatile consumer spending patterns. The rise in competition has been a threat to the company’s margins lately. While gross margin improved in second-quarter fiscal 2017, it was somewhat negated by increased markdowns stemming from the online warehouse sale. Further, increased costs related to e-commerce development led operating margins to decline. Additionally, the company expects SG&A deleverage, higher product and supply chain costs, and increase in occupancy and depreciation expenses to impact margins in fiscal 2017. However, the company has surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by its focus on strategy for 2020, as part of which it aims to generate revenues of $4 billion. Further, sturdy e-commerce growth and ivivva remodeling bode well.”

11/27/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong sell” rating on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Lululemon Athletica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lululemon has surpassed the industry in the past three months, mainly driven by its focus on strategy for 2020, as part of which it aims to generate revenues of $4 billion. To achieve this, the company is committed toward product innovation, building store fleet in North America, expanding digital business and global expansion. All these factors helped Lululemon to post robust numbers in second-quarter fiscal 2017, even amid a tough retail landscape. Both sales and earnings topped estimates and grew year over year. While the bottom line marked its 2nd consecutive beat, the top line recorded its 7th straight quarter of positive surprise. Also, sturdy e-Commerce growth fueled comps. Apart from this, the company is on track with ivivva’s remodeling. The solid results and favorable third quarter trends encouraged management to raise its fiscal 2017 view. However, stiff competition and volatile consumer spending patterns may pose concerns.”

11/3/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2017 – Lululemon Athletica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) opened at $78.59 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,639.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements.

