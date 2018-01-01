Legal & General Group Plc Has $369.65 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,587 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of Lowe's Companies worth $369,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1,757.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,073,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 62.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,694,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1,457.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,787,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 2,147.5% during the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies by 94.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,392 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Lowe's Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. ( NYSE LOW ) opened at $92.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77,117.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $268,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,650 shares in the company, valued at $372,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

