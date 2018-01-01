Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 225.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) opened at $134.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,994.63, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.06. Copa had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $657.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Santander raised Copa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo service through its principal operating subsidiaries, Compania Panamena de Aviacion, S. A. (Copa Airlines) and AeroRepublica, S. A. (Copa Colombia). The Company operates through air transportation segment. Copa Airlines operates from its position located in the Republic of Panama.

