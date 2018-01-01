Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.26 Million Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 23.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon by 530.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon Plc (NASDAQ ICLR) opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6,073.15, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $124.48.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $440.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.09 million. Icon had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICLR. ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Icon from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Icon from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/legal-general-group-plc-has-1-26-million-stake-in-icon-plc-iclr.html.

About Icon

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.