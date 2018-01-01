Lancaster Colony (LANC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lancaster Colony earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.0732106934813 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ LANC) traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $129.21. 102,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,345. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $113.33 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $3,545.85, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $298.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.75 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Lancaster Colony (LANC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/lancaster-colony-lanc-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company’s food products include Salad dressings and sauces, Vegetable dips and fruit dips, Frozen garlic breads, Frozen Parkerhouse style yeast rolls and dinner rolls, Premium dry egg noodles, Frozen specialty noodles, Croutons and salad toppings, Flatbread wraps and pizza crusts, and Caviar.

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.