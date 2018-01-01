Kroger (KR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of Kroger (KR) opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24,193.38, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Kroger has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Kroger’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $446,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $39,388.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,733.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,068 shares of company stock worth $755,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,201,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 852,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kroger by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,409,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,414,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,140,000 after acquiring an additional 100,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 8.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,045,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,904,000 after acquiring an additional 908,078 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

