Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €37.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €37.50 ($44.64) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JUN3. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.90) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($46.43) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($43.21).

Jungheinrich (JUN3) opened at €39.35 ($46.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,880.00 and a PE ratio of 24.29. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €25.82 ($30.74) and a 1-year high of €40.80 ($48.57).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The companys Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

