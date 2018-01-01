JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,400 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.72% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 49,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,336 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) opened at $8.76 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.26.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 4,304.34%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,400 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/jpmorgan-chase-co-sells-19400-shares-of-syndax-pharmaceuticals-inc-sndx.html.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.