Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Trimmed by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $193,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,223,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,433,000 after buying an additional 2,581,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at $139.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $375,360.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $144.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.49 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.52.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

