JD.Com Inc (JD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. JD.Com reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JD.Com.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.83 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp set a $49.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

JD.Com ( NASDAQ:JD ) traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,815,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,580,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $58,980.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 678,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth about $43,403,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,081,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 637,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

