Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 505,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 478,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,056,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,102,000 after acquiring an additional 170,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

BGC Partners, Inc. ( BGCP ) opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,364.63, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $827.03 million during the quarter. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 4.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/janus-henderson-group-plc-acquires-new-position-in-bgc-partners-inc-bgcp.html.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.