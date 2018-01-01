iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.58% of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in the second quarter worth $194,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in the third quarter worth $214,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. during the second quarter worth $260,000.

Get iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Shares of iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. ( NYSEARCA:IGM ) opened at $168.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,270.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. has a 52-week low of $123.55 and a 52-week high of $172.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. (IGM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/ishares-sp-na-tech-sec-idx-fd-igm-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

About iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P NA Tech. Sec. Idx. Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.