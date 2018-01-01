Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on 3D Systems (DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 22,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,092% compared to the typical volume of 1,857 put options.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,140.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $428,048. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems ( DDD ) opened at $8.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.77, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.47. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The 3D printing company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DDD shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

