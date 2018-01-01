Investors Buy SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) on weakness during trading on Monday. $144.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $114.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.04 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF traded down ($0.75) for the day and closed at $247.38
The firm has a market cap of $22,530.00 and a PE ratio of 30.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5606 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $6.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.