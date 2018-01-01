Integer (ITGR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Integer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.
Shares of Integer (NYSE ITGR) opened at $45.30 on Friday. Integer has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,430.00, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.
In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 411.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.
