Integer (ITGR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Integer from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Integer (NYSE ITGR) opened at $45.30 on Friday. Integer has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,430.00, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Integer had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $363.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Integer will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 411.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

