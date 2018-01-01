Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) VP Sells $562,100.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP David E. Krupa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $562,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ SAFT) opened at $80.40 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,218.14, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Compass Point downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
About Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.
