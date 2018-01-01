Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) VP Sells $562,100.00 in Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP David E. Krupa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $562,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ SAFT) opened at $80.40 on Monday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,218.14, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 39,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Compass Point downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/insider-selling-safety-insurance-group-inc-saft-vp-sells-562100-00-in-stock.html.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a provider of private passenger automobile insurance. The Company offers a portfolio of property and casualty insurance products. The Company is engaged in property and casualty insurance operations. The Company’s product line includes private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, business owners’ policies, personal umbrella, dwelling fire, commercial umbrella, inland marine and watercraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.