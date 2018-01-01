Insider Selling: FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) CEO Sells $888,389.40 in Stock

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) CEO Kent S. Ellert sold 17,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $888,389.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE FCB) opened at $50.80 on Monday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2,228.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. FCB Financial had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FCB Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FCB Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FCB Financial by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of FCB Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of FCB Financial by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 108,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FCB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

