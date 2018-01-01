Insider Buying: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Major Shareholder Buys $71,830.00 in Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Richard H/ Pickup bought 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Richard H/ Pickup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

On Friday, December 28th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 7,183 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 35,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 35,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 54,898 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $560,508.58.

On Monday, October 16th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 494,004 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,549.00.

Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) opened at $10.16 on Monday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.27.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). IMPAC Mortgage had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMH. TheStreet cut IMPAC Mortgage from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut IMPAC Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/insider-buying-impac-mortgage-holdings-inc-imh-major-shareholder-buys-71830-00-in-stock.html.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and Government insured residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.