Insider Buying: IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Major Shareholder Buys $71,830.00 in Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Richard H/ Pickup bought 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Richard H/ Pickup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 26th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 35,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 35,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 54,898 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $560,508.58.
- On Monday, October 16th, Richard H/ Pickup bought 494,004 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,549.00.
Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) opened at $10.16 on Monday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.27.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMH. TheStreet cut IMPAC Mortgage from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut IMPAC Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period.
About IMPAC Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and Government insured residential mortgage loans.
