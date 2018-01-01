Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Buys $41,040.00 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $41,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,800 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $68,874.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 157,400 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,416,600.00.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) opened at $9.36 on Monday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $11.50.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 45,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 97,993 shares during the period. 38.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEI) is principally engaged in the design, development and manufacture of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The Company operates in three segments: FEI-NY, Gillam-FEI and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment also includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiaries, Frequency Electronics, Inc Asia (FEI-Asia) and FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc (FEI-Elcom).

