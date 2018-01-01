Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $41,040.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,800 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $68,874.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 157,400 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,416,600.00.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ FEIM) opened at $9.36 on Monday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 312,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 97,993 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc (FEI) is principally engaged in the design, development and manufacture of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The Company operates in three segments: FEI-NY, Gillam-FEI and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment also includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiaries, Frequency Electronics, Inc Asia (FEI-Asia) and FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc (FEI-Elcom).

