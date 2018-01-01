Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases 212,905 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Microsoft worth $840,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 300.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 65.6% during the second quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at $85.54 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $661,290.00, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $333,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,141.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,759,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities set a $83.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

