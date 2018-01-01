IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Major Shareholder Acquires $350,000.00 in Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Richard H/ Pickup acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Richard H/ Pickup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Richard H/ Pickup acquired 7,183 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Richard H/ Pickup acquired 7,183 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Richard H/ Pickup acquired 54,898 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $560,508.58.

On Monday, October 16th, Richard H/ Pickup acquired 494,004 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,549.00.

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN IMH) opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.27. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter. IMPAC Mortgage had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMH. TheStreet cut IMPAC Mortgage from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut IMPAC Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and Government insured residential mortgage loans.

