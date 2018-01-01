Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News coverage about Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Icahn Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.1219825122605 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

IEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP ) traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. 126,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,506. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,961.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC.

