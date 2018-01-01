Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HOV. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hovnanian Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.53.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE HOV) opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $494.43, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.82. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.90 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 92.2% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 521,737 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 75.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7,889.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 274,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 270,601 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

