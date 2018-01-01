HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: HBH) recently:

12/28/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($109.52) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/22/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($109.52) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/21/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($109.52) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2017 – HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($105.95) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBH) opened at €74.02 ($88.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,180.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €61.85 ($73.63) and a 1-year high of €82.38 ($98.07).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. Its stores and garden centers offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

