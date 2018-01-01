Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HZNP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Horizon Pharma alerts:

Shares of Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ HZNP) opened at $14.60 on Friday. Horizon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2,392.73, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.74 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 45.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 82.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 69,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/horizon-pharma-hznp-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.