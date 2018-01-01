Heritage Financial (HFWA) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

News headlines about Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6522994958015 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. FIG Partners raised Heritage Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heritage Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA ) opened at $30.80 on Monday. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.85 million. equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $173,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,258.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $63,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,636 shares of company stock valued at $667,583. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s lending activities focus on commercial business lending. The Bank also originates consumer loans, real estate construction and land development loans, and one- to four-family residential loans.

